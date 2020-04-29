Irrfan Khan dead: Fans remember the ‘finest actor of our times’, say artists never die

Sections
Irrfan Khan’s fans paid tributes to the actor, saying performers don’t die, they live on in their work. Irrfan passed away on Wednesday after suffering from neuroendocrine tumour for two years.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhhi

Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death left legions of his fans shocked and saddened. The actor who was battling with neuroendocrine tumour for two years was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday for colon infection. The news of his demise had his emotional fans sharing their tributes on social media.

Having essayed all kinds of roles - from a world-weary cop to a cynical lover to an athlete-turned-dacoit, Irrfan enjoyed a wide fanbase thanks to his range and versatility. While he featured in many critically acclaimed films, he also made an impact with commercially successful cinema.

A fan tweeted, “Dead he is not, but departed, for the artist never dies. He will be around us through his art! But for sure, The world will never be the same! You will be missed sir #IrrfanKhan.”

One fan wrote, “I love Irrfan Khan. Will always love him. We shud all be proud that India gave the world an artist of his talent. Tragic to hear about his demise after a life well-lived. His mother too passed away on Saturday but he couldn’t attend her funeral bcoz of the lockdown. #IrrfanKhan.” 



Another one quoted from Irrfan’s film Namesake and wrote, “You are still young, free.. Do yourself a favour. Before it’s too late, without thinking too much about it first, pack a pillow and a blanket and see as much of the world as you can. You will not regret it. One day it will be too late.” Advise to Ashoke in Namesake. #IrrfanKhan.”

 

One fan wrote, One of my favourite actor your work will always be remembered. Rest in peace legend#IrrfanKhan”

