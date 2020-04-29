Sections
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan had only a 3-minute role in his first film, designed his own costume

Irrfan Khan had only a 3-minute role in his first film, designed his own costume

Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, designed his costume in Karamati Coat.The versatile actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan Khan in Karamati Coat.

National Award-winning actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai at the age of 53, after he was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. He had been battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Irrfan won acclaim in Bollywood as well as internationally, with films such as Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire and Haider. Before he made it big in films, he was acting in television shows.

During an appearance on the chat show Son of Abish, Irrfan opened up about his first film, Karamati Coat. The film, which was released in 1993, revolved around a ragpicker who is gifted a magical coat by a stranger.

Irrfan said that he was over the moon to land a role in Karamati Coat, even though his role was only three minutes long. “I was very happy because one just wants to work in cinema. Everyone kept appreciating me in television but I wanted to become a cinema actor. No one was offering me roles, even though everyone was appreciating me. But I got this part. So I was very happy and I thought that this is my big break,” he said.



Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

In fact, Irrfan was so overjoyed to bag a role in Karamati Coat, that he even designed his own outfit for the film. “For this, I got so excited that I made my own costume, chose the colours and everything. And the film had a walking shot; out of the three minutes, one and a half minutes was just the walking shot,” he said.

Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium as a father going to extreme lengths to give his daughter the education of her dreams. The film hit the theatres last month but its box office run was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

‘He went too soon’: Cricket fraternity mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 17:51 IST
Zoom 5.0 is live: Five things you need to know
Apr 29, 2020 17:49 IST
Social media becomes tool for lessons for over 2 lakh social, tribal institutions’ pupils in Telangana
Apr 29, 2020 17:46 IST
Protect Indian media from predatory tech platforms
Apr 29, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.