Irrfan Khan idolised Mithun Chakraborty while growing up, would click pictures dressed up as him

Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday after being hospitalised for a colon infection, was a fan of Mithun Chakraborty while growing up.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan Khan was told that he resembled Mithun Chakraborty.

Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise on Wednesday (April 29) has left an unfillable void in the film industry. The 53-year-old actor, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a colon infection, was battling a neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

When he was growing up in Jaipur, Irrfan idolised Mithun Chakraborty and even clicked pictures dressed up as him. On the chat show Aap Ki Adalat, he had opened up about his admiration for the senior actor.

“Kisi ne mujhe keh diya tha ki tumhara chehra milta hai Mithun Chakraborty se. Unki filmein aati thi uss dauran aur unke baal aise hote the neeche aur unke bade mulayam baal the. Mere baal hard aur curly the. Humare paas paise bhi nahi hote the lekin hum naai dhoodhte the jo baalon ko kisi tarah se dry karke neeche kar de (Someone told me that I resembled Mithun Chakraborty. He used to have soft and floppy hair in his films, while my hair was hard and curly. Even though we didn’t have money back then, I would find a barber who could somehow dry my hair and make it floppy),” he had said on the show.

Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53



“Woh neeche toh kar deta tha lekin woh naariyal jaise thode der baat aage aa jaate the. Toh usme humne kai photo bhi khichwaye hai Mithun Chakraborty ki tarah. Sukoon milta tha ki main unki tarah dikhta hoon (He used to make it floppy, but after some time, my hair would be raised like a coconut. I have clicked quite a few photographs in the style of Mithun Chakraborty. I used to feel at peace that I look like him),” he added.



Irrfan was laid to rest at Versova kabrastan in Mumbai this afternoon, in the presence of his family, close relatives and friends. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayan.

