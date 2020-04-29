‘Irrfan Khan left us too soon’: Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar lead Bollywood in mourning loss of actor

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. The actor was 53.

Film actors, directors and other celebrities mourned his death on social media and called it an unimaginable loss for the film industry. Among those who paid tributes were actors Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, politicians Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and others.

Amitabh tweeted, “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum Prayers and duas.”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandi wrote, “I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief.”

Karan Johar tweeted, “Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you.”

“This hurts so much because he was the nicest, coolest guy! Every interaction with him was so memorable. Love you Irrfan Sir. You were a real fighter!! Love and strength to the family,” wrote Parineeti. “Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones,” wrote Taapsee. His The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur wrote that she was ‘heartbroken’.

The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

