Irrfan Khan’s brother gets emotional: ‘Bhaijaan couldn’t make it for burial of our mother, has gone up to meet her’

As the nation mourns the untimely passing away of actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday, his immediate family is absolutely gutted. Irrfan’s younger brother Imran, speaking to Times of India, said how Irrfan had gone away to meet their mother, who died only a few days back.

He said: “It appears that as Bhaijaan was unable to make it for the burial of our mother, he has gone up there to meet her. Woh kehtey thhe, fikar na karo, main aaonga (he would say, don’t worry, I will be back).”

Imran was with his older brother in Mumbai for almost a month in January this year. “He was very normal and we had a good time. He promised that he would certainly come to Jaipur after he got his medical reports. He was always concerned about everyone, including my mother and others.”

Puri: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan with his sand art creation on the Puri beach. ( PTI )

A devastated Imran spoke feeling lonely having lost their father long back and now two other members of the family. “I remember when father passed away, how Irrfan went to Delhi and got admission at National School of Drama (NSD) and I was alone here. And now our mother and Bhaijaan too have left us, I am alone.”

Imran also spoke about how Irrfan and his wife Sutapa met and later married. “Bhaijaan took a risk and introduced himself to her. They became god friends and later got married.”

Irrfan died of colon infection-related complications on Wednesday after waging a brave battle against a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine tumour, for two years. His untimely passing away has led to a deluge of emotions as personalities from the entertainment, sports, politics and common people from all over the world expressing their regret and remorse at the demise. Irrfan, who is celebrated for his work in films like Maqbool, Haider, Piku and Life of Pi. The actor, always positive despite such severe health challenges, had always kept his fans and admirers in the loop and through the two years of his struggle against the dreaded disease, given updates on his health. On Wednesday, he lost the battle and left a nation in mourning.

