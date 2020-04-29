Sections
Irrfan Khan's death: Heartbroken Deepika Padukone shares a blank post, Katrina Kaif calls him a 'true genius'

Irrfan Khan’s Piku co-star Deepika Padukone was heartbroken by his death and shared a blank post to signify the vacuum left by his demise.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Deepika Padukone remembers Piku co-star Irrfan Khan who died on Wednesday.

Hinting at the void created by Irrfan Khan’s demise, actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared a blank post on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to condole his death but only shared a blank black post and captioned it with an emoji of a broken heart and added hashtag of Irrfan Khan’s name.

Irrfan and Deepika shared screen space in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and their chemistry was appreciated by audiences and critics. Besides the two actors, the film also featured Amitabh Bachchan.

 

 



Katrina Kaif, who worked with the actor in New York, also took to Instagram to post a picture of the departed actor and recalled the time she spent with him during the shoot of the film. “RIP... an irreplaceable loss ... a true genius ..... will be greatly missed .... can never forget our laughs during New York,” she wrote in the caption.

The two actors worked together in 2009’s thriller flick New York. The blockbuster hit was based on the terrorist attack on World Trade Center which took place in September 2011. The film also featured actors John Abraham and Niel Nitin Mukesh.

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.

Irrfan was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health. He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, Life of Pi, and Paan Singh Tomar to his credit.

