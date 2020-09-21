Irrfan Khan’s friend Chandan Roy Sanyal visits actor’s grave: ‘There he was, resting alone with no one around but plants’

Late actor Irrfan Khan is being sorely missed by his friend, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal. After thinking about Irrfan for days, Chandan decided to visit the actor’s grave and pay his tributes.

Chandan shares pictures of the graveyard and of Irrfan’s grave, which was surrounded by plants and a lot of greenery. “Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan,” he wrote with his post.

Irrfan died in April of colon infection after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. After his death, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had shared a statement on the behalf of her two sons -- Ayan and Babil -- and herself but said she cannot term Irrfan’s death a ‘personal loss’ as so many mourn with them.

“It’s unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, “it’s magical” whether he is there or not there, and that’s what he loved, he never loved one dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the “uninvited guests” happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance,” she had written.

His son Babil recently said that Irrfan constantly tried to challenge the existing ecosystem in the Hindi film industry, but he would be defeated at the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering formulaic dialogues. “My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality,” Babil wrote in a long Instagram post recalling his father’s struggle.

