Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief: ‘His clause was nobody should know that he has helped’

It has been a month since the death of actor Irrfan Khan. The actor had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. He was admitted at a Mumbai hospital with colon infection and died on April 29, leaving the entire country in shock and mourning.

His friend and neighbour from Jaipur, Ziaullah, says that even in his final days, Irrfan was working to raise money for coronavirus relief. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ziaullah said Irrfan’s only condition was that no one should know about it.

“With the Coronavirus situation we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people. His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped. As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn’t know what the left hand has given. For them it was more important for people to get relief,” he said. “Now, I am sharing this with the world as he is no more between us. It’s our responsibility to tell everyone that there are souls like this too,” he added.

Irrfan died just four days after his mother’s death. The actor could not be by his mother’s side or attend her funeral. Ziaullah said Irrfan loved his mother dearly and cared for her health a lot. “He would rush home whenever he was informed of his ammi (mother’s) health. He would visit if it is for a short period, but his arrival to meet his mother was indubitable,” he said.

On one month anniversary of his death, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa shared his pictures on Instagram with a message. One picture featured Irrfan, and the other had the couple posing for the camera. “ ‘Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about.’ It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again,” she wrote.

