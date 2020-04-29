Irrfan Khan’s funeral: Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj attend last rites, pay tributes

Versatile actor Irrfan Khan was buried at Mumbai’s Versova kabrastaan on Wednesday afternoon after he succumbed to a colon infection at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital earlier in the day. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the funeral could be attended only by a few family members and close friends.

However, some of Irrfan’s industry colleagues went to pay their last respects to him. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, actor Rajpal Yadav, comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Mika Singh were among those who attended the funeral at Versova burial ground.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who directed Irrfan in Paan Singh Tomar, which won him a National Award in the best actor category, rued that the funeral could not be attended by many due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I knew him and became friends since National School of Drama (NSD) days, was two years senior to me (1986). This has happened at such a time of coronavirus to such a big actor. I am sad how small his ‘janaja’ (furenal) will be, else it would have been a ‘hujoom’ (mammoth turnout),” he said.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan. A statement released by his spokesperson said that he was “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about” in his last moments.

Irrfan made his acting debut in 1985 with Pravin Nischol’s television series Shrikant, which aired on Doordarshan. He also acted in shows such as Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat and Bharat Ek Khoj before making it big in films.

Irrfan has worked in Bollywood and Hollywood films such as Maqbool, Haasil, Piku, The Lunchbox, Slumdog Million, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man.

