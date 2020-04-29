Irrfan Khan’s heartbreaking Life of Pi scene goes viral: ‘What hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye’. Watch

Sections
A heartbreaking scene from Life of Pi, in which Irrfan Khan talks about life and death, is being widely shared online. The actor passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Irrfan Khan in a still from Life of Pi.

Heartbroken fans are sharing a scene from the film Life of Pi, in which actor Irrfan Khan talks about life and death. Irrfan died on Wednesday, after undergoing two years of treatment for cancer.

In the scene, Irrfan’s character, the adult Piscine ‘Pi’ Patel, says, “I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.”

 

“We love and will miss you,” one fan wrote, sharing the scene on Twitter. “These Lines Unfortunately Fits Perfectly Today,” wrote another. One more fan, sharing screengrabs from the scene, wrote on Twitter, “The legend #IrrfanKhan was suffering and now he is resting peacefully. You’ll be missed.”



 Also Watch | Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai; tributes pour in from celebrities

 

 

Directed by Ang Lee and also starring Tabu and debutant Suraj Sharma, Life of Pi was just one of the many Hollywood films that the actor starred in. It received four Oscars, and grossed over $600 million worldwide.

In an interview, Irrfan had spoken warmly about working with Lee. “I’m really fortunate that I got to work with Ang Lee. He is a wonderful filmmaker. It is fascinating as an actor to find a director who effectively has a whole world inside of him. Ang has a strong vision and he wants to bring that world and that vision to the audience. There are very few directors who put themselves in the line of fire as he does.”

Also read: ‘Irrfan Khan found beauty even in pain’: Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, Ava DuVernay lead Hollywood in paying tribute

Irrfan had added, “He is one of those directors who do not separate the films they are making from their experience of life. He lives the movies he makes; he takes the journey along with Pi. Ang Lee makes the kind of film that will be remembered fifty years from now because of the subject matter and because of the brilliant way in which he tells the story.”

