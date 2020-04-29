Irrfan Khan’s rep dismisses ‘extreme rumours’ about actor’s health, Kanika Kapoor asked to wait for plasma donation

‘Irrfan Khan is still fighting’: Actor’s rep dismisses extreme rumours about his health, asks people not to create panic

Soon after reports of Irrfan Khan’s hospitalisation on Tuesday, rumours started doing the rounds in a section of the media claiming that the actor had died. An official statement had to be issued on behalf of the actor at around 1am on Wednesday to quash all such extreme rumours.

Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, better known as Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, is celebrating her birthday today. The actor turns 55 on Wednesday and has around the same number of films in several languages to her credit besides the hit mythological show which continues to make her a revered figure even today. Despite playing the iconic role of Sita, Dipika doesn’t want her remarkable career to be identified with just one evergreen creation and wishes to portray Asha Devi on screen, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim.

Kanika Kapoor has low haemoglobin, will have to wait a few days to donate plasma, say doctors

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has to wait for some time to donate plasma, a senior official of King George’s Medical University said. “Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation,” KGMU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday.

Troll criticises Kavita Kaushik’s acting, she calls herself his ‘baap’ in savage reply

Haters gonna hate, and television actor Kavita Kaushik couldn’t care less! She gave it back to a Twitter user who trolled her for her acting and said that she is not bothered by his criticism as she has won more than 60 awards for her performances.

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala shuts down troll who questioned upbringing he gave her, then deletes post

Like millions of people around the world, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has been coping with the lockdown by sharing old pictures on social media. She was at the receiving end of criticism after she posted a throwback photo recently, with an Instagram user questioning her ‘common sense’ and even her upbringing.

