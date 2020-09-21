Irrfan Khan’s son Babil backs Anurag Kashyap amid sexual misconduct claims, says he ‘will take responsibility’ if Payal Ghosh is right

After Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil came out in support of him. Babil said that it is a shame that the Me Too movement is being misused against a person who has been crusading for ‘equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry’. He added that such ‘baseless accusations’ are only diluting the seriousness of the movement.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Babil wrote, “It’s a shame that an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry. We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a truth, and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve.”

“The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful,” he added.

Babil wrote in his caption that in the event Payal is proved right, he ‘will take responsibility’. “Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I’ve got to stand up when something feels wrong. What if the girl is right? Well then, it would break my heart to see that someone who I consider a great man was just a false conception, I am hanging on to my judgement, I will take responsibility if I’m wrong,” he wrote.

Anurag has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and said that he will take legal recourse. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that the accusations were ‘completely false, malicious and dishonest’.

Payal earlier claimed that Anurag ‘forced himself on’ her when she met him during the making of Bombay Velvet. She also hit out at those doubting her allegations and wrote on Twitter, “People who are saying that it’s for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let’s talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn’t it? PERIOD!!”

