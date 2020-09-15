Sections
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil meets friend immediately after reaching London, answers if he broke quarantine rule

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil meets friend immediately after reaching London, answers if he broke quarantine rule

In a new Instagram post, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil said that he rushed to meet his friend after reaching London. When asked about the quarantine rule, he said that he had tested negative for Covid-19 and everyone around him was Covid-19 negative as well.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 19:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Babil Khan said he rushed to meet his friend after landing in London.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, met his best friend immediately after arriving in London. Babil, who goes to college in the UK, revealed in a new Instagram post that he went straight to meet his friend after he dropped off his suitcase at home. He also responded to a fan’s question about the mandatory quarantine rule.

“What do you do after a 12 hour flight? Of course, go meet tony two hours away from your house right after dropping your suitcase. This is Louis, hi Louis (Tony was busy). Louis and I have been best friends since first year, now I live with Louis. The end,” he had written on Instagram, sharing pictures with his friend.

 

On being asked about the self-isolation rule, Babil said, “@tanumoy5chakraborty I did the test, everyone else has been quarantined, so I’m covid negative with everyone around me being covid negative :).” In another comment, he added, “@tanumoy5chakraborty but also it’s 6 people per gathering together allowed in uk.”



Babil also shared details about his journey. Replying to a fan, he said that it was ‘tiring’ and that he wore a face mask the whole time.

Also read | ‘I am just a son of a priest, crawled my way up, worked in 600 films’: Ravi Kishan’s response to Jaya Bachchan’s criticism

In an earlier post, Babil said that it felt ‘weird’ to leave for London, as the last time he travelled, Irrfan was still alive. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Angrezi Medium, the actor’s last release.

“Off to London. One more year. Last time I left was about this time and baba was still there, it’s weird this time, and it’s not just Baba I’ve lost. (2nd, 3rd Angrezi medium bts),” he wrote.

Irrfan Khan died in April after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil has regularly been sharing memories with him since then. Many fans have remarked that the father and son duo bear a striking resemblance to each other.

