Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens heartbreaking poem for him, posts unseen new pic: ‘how could you settle for less’

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has shared an emotional poem for him, along with an unseen picture of his parents, locked in a loving embrace. See it here.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 07:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Irrfan Khan with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, has shared a sweet picture of his parents. Irrfan died earlier this year, after a two-year battle with cancer, and Babil has been sharing regular remembrances on social media.

In his latest post, shared on Monday, he wrote a poem: “It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.”

The picture shows Irrfan and wife Sutapa Sikdar in a loving embrace. Hundreds of people left heart emojis in the comments section of Babil’s post.

 

In an earlier note, Babil had written about his mother. “You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did,” he said, seemingly addressing Irrfan, adding, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘I don’t want to be judged by my religion, I am a human being’

Babil, who is studying filmmaking in the UK, recently left India to rejoin his studies. Sutapa had written with a photo of the two of them at the airport, “You have seen them grow and then they go. “Travel and tell no one live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things. ‘#kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

