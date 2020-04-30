Irrfan Khan’s son Babil posts heartfelt note, thanks everyone for condolences: ‘Will get back to each one of you but just not right now’

April 2020 has been a nightmare for lovers of Indian films. Two of her brightest stars - Irrfan Khan on Wednesday and Rishi Kapoor on Thursday - faded away into the horizon. Now, Irrfan’s elder son Babil has thanked all for their support and condolence messages as his family is faced with the most difficult challenge.

He wrote: “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabolary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you.”

Irrfan, famous for films like Life of Pi and The Namesake, died on Wednesday, aged 53. His death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman who said Khan was surrounded by family at the time. He is survived by his wife and two children, Babil and Ayaan.

“He fought the many battles that came with it,” the spokesman said in a statement, referring to the diagnosis of Khan’s rare cancer in 2018. Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema, following in the footsteps of crossover pioneers such as Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri.

“An incredible talent,” said Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, among the tributes on Twitter that followed Khan’s death. “A gracious colleague. A prolific contributor to the world of cinema .. left us too soon creating a huge vacuum.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums,” Modi said in a tweet.

