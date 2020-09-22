Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil responds to trolls who said ‘your father would be ashamed of you’: ‘My father was beyond you’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil responds to trolls who said ‘your father would be ashamed of you’: ‘My father was beyond you’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has responded after he was attacked for supporting Anurag Kashyap. He had said that he stands with Anurag as the director was accused of sexual misconduct.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Babil Khan has shared photos of father Irrfan Khan as he answers haters.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has responded to trolls who attacked him for supporting Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker has been accused of sexual assault by actor Payal Ghosh. Babil, in an Instagram post, had said while people are going to hate him for this, he will stand behind Anurag and had called the allegations ‘baseless’.

He was attacked on social media after this. “U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being,” he wrote along with a selection of photos featuring his late father.

 

“So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re a Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend,” he added.



On Monday, Babil wrote that it was a shame that “an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry.” Anurag has denied all allegations. Many from the film industry have supported Anurag while others like Kangana Ranaut have backed Payal.

“We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a truth, and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve. The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful,” he added.

He had said he was ready to take responsibility in case he was proved wrong. “Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I’ve got to stand up when something feels wrong. What if the girl is right? Well then, it would break my heart to see that someone who I consider a great man was just a false conception, I am hanging on to my judgement, I will take responsibility if I’m wrong,” he wrote.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Sep 22, 2020 14:39 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST

latest news

Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas’ next with director Nag Ashwin
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Kareena, Soha pay tribute on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary
Sep 22, 2020 14:26 IST
Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with Unbelievable, watch it here
Sep 22, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.