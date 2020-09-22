Irrfan Khan’s son Babil responds to trolls who said ‘your father would be ashamed of you’: ‘My father was beyond you’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has responded to trolls who attacked him for supporting Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker has been accused of sexual assault by actor Payal Ghosh. Babil, in an Instagram post, had said while people are going to hate him for this, he will stand behind Anurag and had called the allegations ‘baseless’.

He was attacked on social media after this. “U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being,” he wrote along with a selection of photos featuring his late father.

“So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re a Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend,” he added.

On Monday, Babil wrote that it was a shame that “an invaluable movement like the #metoo is misused in such a malignant manner against a person that has actually inspired equality in an excruciatingly patriarchal industry.” Anurag has denied all allegations. Many from the film industry have supported Anurag while others like Kangana Ranaut have backed Payal.

“We now live in this strange age where it is easier to create a truth, and not manifest the truth. I pray that we evolve. The concern is that the metastasis of baseless accusations through the #metoo movement would ultimately diminish its credibility and women that genuinely need its support would be left in the dark, it is painful,” he added.

He had said he was ready to take responsibility in case he was proved wrong. “Chin up, Anurag sir. I know you all are gonna hate me for this but I’ve got to stand up when something feels wrong. What if the girl is right? Well then, it would break my heart to see that someone who I consider a great man was just a false conception, I am hanging on to my judgement, I will take responsibility if I’m wrong,” he wrote.