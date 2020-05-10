Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a throwback moment of the actor as he plays with cat at home, watch video

Sections
Irrfan Khan’s son Baabil shared a throwback video and photo of the actor where we can see him playing with a cat.

Late Irrfan Khan is seen playing with his cat in this throwback image.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan was quite an animal lover and his son Babil has shared adorable, personal moments in where the maverick artist is seen playing with his cat.

A monochrome picture shows Irrfan holding the cat with his hand as it sits on his lap and a video shows the cat licking Irrfan’s hand. The post was flooded with messages for the actor and his family. “You will be in our hearts forever,” wrote one. Another one wrote, “Thankyou very much for sharing his pictures.”

 

After Irrfan’s death on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Babil has been sharing unseen pictures and videos of his actor father on Instagram.



Recently, Babil had posted a video where Irrfan could be seen enjoying ice-cold water, swimming in it. Actors Annup Sonii and Ishaan Khatter dropped heart emojis on the post. Actor Vipin Sharma had written, “Irrfan loved swimming. We were together in Filmcity long ago during the shooting of Discovery of India. There was a small pond. Irrfan jumped right in and swam while i sat outside and chatted with him.”

Upon the actor’s death, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan issued a family statement which said, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve.”

