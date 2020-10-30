Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares a warm pic on late actor’s 6-month death anniversary, fans dub them ‘Mufasa and Simba’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, shared a throwback picture with his father on the occasion of the completion of six months since the actor’s death. The picture was a shining example of the bond between fathers and sons.

Sharing it, Babil wrote: “2 man squad.” The received a lot of love. Fellow actor Manav Vij wrote: “All heart and soul” while RJ Alok dropped a number of heart emojis. Fans too showered their love on the picture. A fan aptly called them “mufasa nd simba”. Another wrote back: “He is alive through you Babil...keep posting such pics to continue making is believe he is out there with you.” Another fan said: “Forever in our thoughts and prayers Irrfan sir.” A fourth fan said: “No one can replace him irfan sir.”

Babil’s Instagram page is full of memories of Irrfan, shared through many throwback pictures and videos. Only recently shared a video of his parents from their time spent in London. On it, the actor and his wife Sutapa Sikdar walked with their arms around each other as Irrfan sang a popular Hindi film song, Tu Jahan Jahan Rahega. In the process, he asked ‘mera saya ya tera sara’? To which, Sutapa empatically replied “tera saya”.

Some time back, he shared a picture of Irrfan’s grave, freshly painted and with rose petals strewn on it and had written: “When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.” - Tarkovsky . Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul.”

He had also replied to many about how Irrfan’s grave reflected the man he was. “Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong :* mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness. Here’s what my beautiful mamma wrote: “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

However, the picture had received some criticism from fans, post which the family shared a new photo.

Irrfan died on April 29, after a two-year long battle against neuroendocrine tumour. The actor had undergone intensive treatment in the United Kingdom. He had even shot his swan song, Angrezi Medium, after, what many believed, recovering from it. His end came in a Mumbai hospital.

