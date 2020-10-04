Sections
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares childhood photo, says ‘Death is painful for the living, but you taught me it is only the beginning’

Babil wrote poignant lines about life and death as he shared a throwback photo with his father, actor Irrfan Khan. Babil also revealed that Irrfan introduced him to The Doors and they would sing along to the rock band’s songs.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan Khan looks content holding his son lovingly in this throwback image.

Late actor Irrfan Khan had introduced his son Babil to the rock band The Doors at a time when the younger Khan used to listen to The Beatles. Babil shared a childhood image with Irrfan and wrote that the two of them would often sing The Doors’ songs together. Currently in London, Babil also wrote a few poignant lines about life and death.

Irrfan could be seen holding Babil in his arms and hugging him tightly in the image. Babil wrote alongside the picture, “Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then..”

 

Babil has been sharing old memories of his father, ever since the actor died earlier in April this year. Sharing another picture from his childhood, Babil wrote in September, “I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’).”

 

Irrfan died in April this year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. In a statement on behalf of the family, his wife Sutapa Sikdar had said that the loss was not ‘personal’ as millions were grieving with her.

