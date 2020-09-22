Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil poured his heart out in a new Instagram post dedicated to his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. He called her a ‘lighthouse in the storm’ and hoped to give her all the happiness in the world.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Babil Khan with his mother, Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, penned a heartfelt note of appreciation for his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Babil called her a source of guidance and comfort - ‘that light house in the storm’ - and hoped to give her every joy.

Seemingly addressing Irrfan, Babil wrote on Instagram, “You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did.” He then wrote about Sutapa, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

 

Babil shared a picture with Sutapa at the Mumbai airport that seems to have been taken last week, before his flight to London. She shared the same photo on her own Instagram page and wrote, “You have seen them grow and then they go. ‘Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things.’ #kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”



 

Babil has been at the receiving end of backlash after he came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh. He was trolled, saying that Irrfan would be ashamed of him for taking such a stand.

In an Instagram post, Babil slammed those who claimed to ‘know my father better than me’. “Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs,” he wrote, adding that Irrfan ‘was beyond you my friend’.

Also see: Sara Ali Khan was once mistaken for a beggar as a child, got money for dancing on the street. Watch throwback video

Sutapa stood up for her son and commented on the post, “We love you!!who knows it more then me and baba what a beautiful soul you have. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking of this over thinking people.dont indulge them hatred is like fungus which eats up souls. Love you eternally.”

On Monday, Babil said that the Me Too movement was being ‘misused in such a malignant manner’ against Anurag. He added, however, that in the event Payal is proved right, he ‘will take responsibility’.

Anurag has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and said that he will take legal recourse. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that the accusations were ‘completely false, malicious and dishonest’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Sep 22, 2020 15:31 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sep 22, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

Commission agents end strike in Haryana
Sep 22, 2020 16:07 IST
Covid-19: New probe that mimics coronavirus may speed up drug discovery
Sep 22, 2020 16:07 IST
Cat’s ‘response’ to what comes after 10 may make Bollywood music fans laugh
Sep 22, 2020 16:06 IST
Pearl Academy brings ‘Designing Services and Products with Artificial Intelligence’ programme by U.K’s Royal College of Art to India
Sep 22, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.