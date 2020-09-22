Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, penned a heartfelt note of appreciation for his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Babil called her a source of guidance and comfort - ‘that light house in the storm’ - and hoped to give her every joy.

Seemingly addressing Irrfan, Babil wrote on Instagram, “You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did.” He then wrote about Sutapa, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

Babil shared a picture with Sutapa at the Mumbai airport that seems to have been taken last week, before his flight to London. She shared the same photo on her own Instagram page and wrote, “You have seen them grow and then they go. ‘Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things.’ #kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

Babil has been at the receiving end of backlash after he came out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh. He was trolled, saying that Irrfan would be ashamed of him for taking such a stand.

In an Instagram post, Babil slammed those who claimed to ‘know my father better than me’. “Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done, don’t jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs,” he wrote, adding that Irrfan ‘was beyond you my friend’.

Also see: Sara Ali Khan was once mistaken for a beggar as a child, got money for dancing on the street. Watch throwback video

Sutapa stood up for her son and commented on the post, “We love you!!who knows it more then me and baba what a beautiful soul you have. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking of this over thinking people.dont indulge them hatred is like fungus which eats up souls. Love you eternally.”

On Monday, Babil said that the Me Too movement was being ‘misused in such a malignant manner’ against Anurag. He added, however, that in the event Payal is proved right, he ‘will take responsibility’.

Anurag has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and said that he will take legal recourse. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that the accusations were ‘completely false, malicious and dishonest’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more