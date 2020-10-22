Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares old video of actor singing a song for wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Mera saaya sath hoga’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil got emotional as he dropped his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, off at an airport. Babil shared a throwback video of Irrfan on Instagram, which showed him singing a sweet song for his wife.

The video seemed to have been shot when Irrfan was shooting for Angrezi Medium in England. In it, he walked with Sutapa, with an arm around her. The two sing Mera Saaya from 1966 movie, Mera Saaya. At one point, Irrfan got confused about the lyrics. “Mera saaya ki tera saaya?,” he asked. Sutapa then erroneously told him ‘Tera saaya’.

Posting the video, Babil wrote in the caption, "Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now.” Babil’s followers loved seeing the video of Irrfan and Sutapa. “I miss you a lot Irrfan,” wrote one. “Miss you sir.. it’s like a personal loss,” commented another. Earlier this week, Babil had shared a selfie with Sutapa and called her ‘queen ma’.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 this year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Recently, Babil shared a picture of Irrfan’s grave in Mumbai after it got a whitewash and was decorated with flowers. A fan of the actor had asked Sutapa on seeing an earlier picture of the grave as to why it was not in a proper condition.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 contestants’ salaries revealed; Rubina Dilaik is highest-paid, Sidharth Shukla earned a bomb for 2 weeks: report

Sharing the update, Babil had written, “When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.” - Tarkovsky . Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter