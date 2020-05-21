Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares pics of actor entertaining school kids and their principal at farmhouse. See here

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared some pictures of his father spending time with school kids at his farmhouse. It shows the actor in a jovial mood while mingling with the young boys and girls surrounding him at a picturesque location.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Babil wrote, “I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.” The actor can be seen in casuals paired with a hat and sunglasses as he talks to them.

Babil has been occasionally posting unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on social media. Earlier this month, he shared a video of the Lunchbox actor taking a dip in ice-cold water. He had also posted a video which showed the actor eating pani puri after a shoot. “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” Babil captioned the video posted on Instagram.

Irrfan died in Mumbai last month at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan. He had attended a virtual video chat with his Angrezi Medium co-stars a few days before his death.

Following his death, Babil took to Instagram to express gratitude towards everyone for sending their condolences. “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you.”

