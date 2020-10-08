Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares picture of actor’s grave decked with roses: ‘Here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a new picture of the late actor’s grave. In the photo, the grave is seen decked with hundreds of red roses and has got a fresh coat of white paint.

With the picture, Babil shared a beautiful message about Irrfan’s gentle soul. “’When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.’ - Tarkovsky . Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul,” he wrote with the picture.

Recently, actor Shekhar Suman had called Irrfan’s grave unkempt and suggested a white marble grave for the actor. “This is d late actor Irrfan Khan’s grave.Does it teach anything about life?After all the fame n adulation,International acclaim,you lie alone in an unkempt grave.Can the industry wake up and at least get this place done in white marble wid a loving epitaph?,” he had written in a tweet.

Before that, a fan of the actor had expressed disappointment on seeing Irrfan’s grave. They took to the comments section of Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar’s post and wrote, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it.”

Sutapa graciously replied, “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two year long battled with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son Ayaan.

