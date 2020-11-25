Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares sweet throwback video of late actor pranking his family. Watch

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares sweet throwback video of late actor pranking his family. Watch

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared another throwback video of the family, sharing laughs together at a holiday. Babil says Irrfan loved to prank his family by filming videos of them while pretending to click pictures.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil often shares beautiful memories with his father.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a sweet throwback video of the family. The video shows Irrfan pranking his family at a vacation by pretending to click their picture.

Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar and younger brother Ayaan were at a port at night, posing for a picture with Irrfan behind the camera. Babil had his arm around Sutapa while Ayaan smiled for the photo. As Irrfan started moving closer, the family realised that he was actually making a video. While Babil and Sutapa quickly caught the prank, Ayaan was still oblivious and kept posing. Babil broke into a laugh on seeing his expression.

 

“Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia,” Babil captioned his post. Irrfan’s fans loved the cute family moment. One commented, “This is sweet memories to live by and cherish.” Another wrote, “How sweet is that.”

Babil often shares memories with his father, who died in April this year after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil also wishes to be an actor like Irrfan. He had shared a post about how his father was ignored for Bollywood hunks despite giving some of the best movie performances to the country.

Also read | Masaba Gupta on facing racism: ‘Boys made fun of my shorts size, said they must be black from my skin’

Talking about his piece of advice for him, Babil said, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 07:51 IST
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 07:31 IST
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 07:47 IST
Covid-19 vaccines: What they do, where they stand
Nov 25, 2020 06:49 IST

latest news

Prominent Islamic scholar Kalbe Sadiq dies at 83
Nov 25, 2020 08:10 IST
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoles Ahmed Patel’s death
Nov 25, 2020 08:05 IST
Amitabh decks up in wedding finery as he shoots with Jaya, Shweta
Nov 25, 2020 07:57 IST
TRP Saga: Hansa Research hid commercial ties with TV channels says cops
Nov 25, 2020 07:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.