Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares sweet throwback video of late actor pranking his family. Watch

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a sweet throwback video of the family. The video shows Irrfan pranking his family at a vacation by pretending to click their picture.

Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar and younger brother Ayaan were at a port at night, posing for a picture with Irrfan behind the camera. Babil had his arm around Sutapa while Ayaan smiled for the photo. As Irrfan started moving closer, the family realised that he was actually making a video. While Babil and Sutapa quickly caught the prank, Ayaan was still oblivious and kept posing. Babil broke into a laugh on seeing his expression.

“Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia,” Babil captioned his post. Irrfan’s fans loved the cute family moment. One commented, “This is sweet memories to live by and cherish.” Another wrote, “How sweet is that.”

Babil often shares memories with his father, who died in April this year after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil also wishes to be an actor like Irrfan. He had shared a post about how his father was ignored for Bollywood hunks despite giving some of the best movie performances to the country.

Talking about his piece of advice for him, Babil said, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going.”

