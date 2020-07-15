Irrfan Khan’s son Babil stands up for family: ‘Ma I would give it all for you, Yo bro you know I love you more than life itself’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a poem in late actor’s memory, which talks bout dealing with immense loss and grief and standing up for his family in their hour of need. He shared the post with a few pictures of his parents and younger brother Ayan. While the first black and white photo shows Irrfan on a film set, whispering something in wife Sutapa’s ear, the other two pictures are of Babil and Ayan.

Sharing them on Instagram, Babil wrote, “5 years too much, And now you’re a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that’s just one half of it The other half is you, Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I’m always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For,never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. ) @sikdarsutapa.”

Babil disabled the comments section of the post which received more than 3000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

Babil often shares pictures of his late father and had recently shared a note amid the nepotism debate gaining heat in Bollywood.He had talked about how Irrfan “was defeated at the box office almost all of his life due to hunks with six pack abs” despite his efforts “to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions”. He wrote, “You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema.”

He had added, “Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle).”

