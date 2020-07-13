Sections
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar couldn’t stop thinking about him all night, shares picture: ‘Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar couldn’t stop thinking about him all night, shares picture: ‘Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar’

Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, was reminded of the late actor because of the ‘raat ki raani’ plant on their balcony.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Irrfan Khan died on April 29.

The late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has shared a new Instagram post in his memory. Sutapa has been posting pictures of nature, to which she has formed a sentimental attachment because of Irrfan.

On Monday, she posted a picture of ‘raat ki raani’ on social media, and wrote that she could smell it all night. “Our balcony..yaad tumhari Aati rahi raat bhar yeh khubsoo mehkati rahi raat bhar.. (The scent emanated all night, and I thought of you all night),” she wrote in her caption.

 

“So lovely @sikdarsutapa . Sending you a virtual tight hug . Love you and god bless you and the boys . Reading your anecdotes makes us feel like Irrfan is amongst us,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Dear sutapa we r always with u..lv u and we miss irrfan sir,” wrote another. Irrfan died in April, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.



In her last post, Sutapa reminisced about their trips to northern West Bengal, with a special mention of the Teesta river. She wrote, “its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal.Iwish I lived near a.river # childhood memories of north Bengal.wildmoist fragrant during rains. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for#qareebqareebsingle.how I wish could just visit once more.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares priceless memories of him, with son Babil. See pics

Along with Sutapa, her older son Babil has also been sharing pictures of his dad. The family said in a statement after Irrfan’s death, “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka PUC II Results 2020 tomorrow, here’s all you need to know
Jul 13, 2020 18:22 IST
5 from Dera Bassi recover, then test positive again for Covid-19
Jul 13, 2020 18:21 IST
Chhattisgarh sees highest single-day spike; 40 personnel of central forces found positive
Jul 13, 2020 18:19 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, Tamil Nadu further suspends bus services till July 31
Jul 13, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.