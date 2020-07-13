Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar couldn’t stop thinking about him all night, shares picture: ‘Yaad tumhari aati rahi raat bhar’

The late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has shared a new Instagram post in his memory. Sutapa has been posting pictures of nature, to which she has formed a sentimental attachment because of Irrfan.

On Monday, she posted a picture of ‘raat ki raani’ on social media, and wrote that she could smell it all night. “Our balcony..yaad tumhari Aati rahi raat bhar yeh khubsoo mehkati rahi raat bhar.. (The scent emanated all night, and I thought of you all night),” she wrote in her caption.

“So lovely @sikdarsutapa . Sending you a virtual tight hug . Love you and god bless you and the boys . Reading your anecdotes makes us feel like Irrfan is amongst us,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Dear sutapa we r always with u..lv u and we miss irrfan sir,” wrote another. Irrfan died in April, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

In her last post, Sutapa reminisced about their trips to northern West Bengal, with a special mention of the Teesta river. She wrote, “its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal.Iwish I lived near a.river # childhood memories of north Bengal.wildmoist fragrant during rains. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for#qareebqareebsingle.how I wish could just visit once more.”

Along with Sutapa, her older son Babil has also been sharing pictures of his dad. The family said in a statement after Irrfan’s death, “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve.”

