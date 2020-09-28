Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar reacts to photo of his grave looking like ‘trash dumpster’, asks ‘Why should everything be exactly as per definition?’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has responded to a fan’s concerns about the actor’s grave being left untended to. Fans began pointing out this out after actor Chandan Roy Sanyal shared a picture of Irrfan’s grave, at the Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Mumbai.

Replying to a Facebook post by Sutapa, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan bhai’s graveyard. I was heart broken, cause it’s only few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’, since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it.”

Sutapa in her response wrote that she isn’t allowed to visit Irrfan’s grave, and has instead created a shrine for the actor at Igatpuri. She wrote, “Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards.hence I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..its rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely.”

The photo in question was posted by actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who wrote in a social media post last week, “Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan.”

When Irrfan’s fans began asking why his grave had not been tended to, Chandan told The Times of India, “People were touched by the gesture but I did not do it for social media. His tomb is not fancy but has a vibration of its own. It is sort of nicely merging with nature, just like the actor himself. It has some magical power.”

Irrfan died in April, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. “Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own,” his family wrote in a statement.

