Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar says actor wanted a daughter: 'On my second delivery my doc couldn't utter the word son'

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar say the actor ‘desperately’ wanted a daughter. She shared the story of her second delivery and how even the doctor was nervous to tell them that they had once again became parents to a boy.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sutapa Sikdar with Irrfan Khan.

Late actor Irrfan Khan would have made for an amazing father to a daughter and his wife Sutapa Sikdar knows it too. On the occasion of Daughter’s Day, Sutapa shared a post on Facebook about how Irrfan ‘desperately’ wanted to become father to a girl.

Sharing an anecdote from the delivery of her second child, Sutapa said her doctor got nervous about breaking the news to them that they had once again became parents to a son. “Me and irrfan wanted to have a daughter so desperately that on my second delivery my doc could not utter the word son and said instead “congratulations!! healthy child!!”. I was disappointed yes I was. That day for us and today I feel sad that a girl child got deprived of Irrfan’s parenting of a girl. Because just giving freedom is not enough to a girl child,” she said.

 

Sutapa also shared a video of about the girl child. “Whatever is happening around makes me say freedom is not about only being vocal it’s not about trodding on other’s freedom only . Let’s get up beyond being voyeuristic beyond the so called emancipation and do something more concrete meaning full for India.. There is subtitle but those who are not aware of my mother tongue might not enjoy as much. But here is to Sahana Bajpaie cheers and keep shinning,” she wrote in her post.

Irrfan Khan died on April 29 after a two year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and their two sons--Babil and Ayan.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Sutapa said, “Irrfan was not husband material. Nah, he wasn’t (that’s a view from the definition we expect a husband to be - from the films, the novels and the merchandise companies). I tried to sometimes make him ask for normal things - like celebrating birthdays. But it didn’t work (so red roses, dark chocolates, diamonds, Valentine’s Day etc, were not discussed, leave aside being considered).”

