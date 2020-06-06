Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pics of a tree he planted in 2016

Marking World Environment Day on Friday, Sutapa Sikdar has shared pictures of a tree that her late husband Irrfan had planted in 2016, in Uttrakhand.

Sutapa shared the pictures of the kachnar tree on Facebook and wrote, “What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees#irrfan#worldenvironmentday#ahanaresorts#kaladungi.”

Recently, she had also posted pictures of the late actor in what looks like a lake. She captioned the pictures, “Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.”

Irrfan’s son Babil, too, keeps treating fans to throwback pictures and videos of his father. Sharing a picture of Irrfan feeding a camel, Babil wrote Saturday, “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him.”

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan. Just days ahead of his death, Irrfan lost his mother and could not even attend her funeral because of the lockdown imposed nationwide in the wake of the coronavirus.

A few days after his death, Sutapa had issued a statement on behalf of the family. “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” the note had read.

