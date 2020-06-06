Sections
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pics of a tree he planted in 2016

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pics of a tree he planted in 2016

Sutapa Sikdar in her latest social media post shared pictures of a tree planted by Irrfan Khan in 2016.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 18:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Irrfan planted this Kachnar tree in 2016.

Marking World Environment Day on Friday, Sutapa Sikdar has shared pictures of a tree that her late husband Irrfan had planted in 2016, in Uttrakhand.

Sutapa shared the pictures of the kachnar tree on Facebook and wrote, “What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees#irrfan#worldenvironmentday#ahanaresorts#kaladungi.”

 

Recently, she had also posted pictures of the late actor in what looks like a lake. She captioned the pictures, “Thank you soooo much I hear you ...yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul.. Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us.”



 

Irrfan’s son Babil, too, keeps treating fans to throwback pictures and videos of his father. Sharing a picture of Irrfan feeding a camel, Babil wrote Saturday, “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures of herself at exotic locations on World Environment Day, see here

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayaan. Just days ahead of his death, Irrfan lost his mother and could not even attend her funeral because of the lockdown imposed nationwide in the wake of the coronavirus.

A few days after his death, Sutapa had issued a statement on behalf of the family. “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” the note had read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Police constable tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali district
Jun 06, 2020 19:06 IST
Uttarakhand CM tests negative for Covid-19, 3 other ministers opt out
Jun 06, 2020 19:02 IST
Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh: Theatres won’t be obsolete
Jun 06, 2020 19:08 IST
Woman held for helping paramour steal Rs 1.74 crore from husband’s house
Jun 06, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.