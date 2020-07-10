Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares priceless memories of him, with son Babil. See pics

Writer Sutapa Sikdar has shared priceless memories of her husband, late actor Irrfan Khan, and their son Babil. She reminisced about their trips to northern West Bengal, with a special mention of the Teesta river.

Sutapa wrote on Instagram, “its one of those days#nostalgia#northbengal.Iwish I lived near a.river # childhood memories of north Bengal.wildmoist fragrant during rains. Teesta is not a river it’s a saga#revisiting with irrfan and Babil for#qareebqareebsingle.how I wish could just visit once more.”

Fans showered love on Sutapa’s post. “Today I watched Qarib Qarib Singlle again. it is just awesome. we miss @irrfan sir very much. take care Sutapa mam,” one Instagram user wrote. “You can revisit ma’am just think of those beautiful moments and you will surely find that peace and happiness once again. Irrfan Amar Rahe,” another commented.

Irrfan died on April 29 after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. In a statement on behalf of the family, Sutapa said that the loss was not ‘personal’ as millions were grieving with her. “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” she said.

“The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in any thing. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet,” she added.

Sutapa and Babil have been sharing pictures of Irrfan on social media. Recently, he shared throwback pictures and rued how his father tried to elevate the craft of acting but failed to draw the audiences, unlike ‘hunks with six pack abs’.

“My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle),” Babil wrote in an Instagram post.

