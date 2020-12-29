Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar, son Babil share poster of his final film The Song Of Scorpions: ‘Never the last time’

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil shared the poster of his final release, The Song Of Scorpions.

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared the motion poster of his final film, The Song Of Scorpions. The video begins with a message, which calls the film ‘a golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for one last time’.

Babil shared the motion poster on Instagram, along with the caption, “One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions.”

Fans expressed their excitement about the release of The Song Of Scorpions in the comments section and said that they were ‘eagerly waiting’. “Got goosebumps,” one wrote. “Magician lives forever - good news to start 2021,” another commented. “Wow........ KING OF HEARTS Is Back On Silver Screen..... Woooohooooooo,” a third wrote.

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared the poster of The Song Of Scorpions on Instagram and said that it is ‘never the last time’. She wrote in her caption, “A journey from the finite to the infinite. #thesongofscorpions #neverthelasttime.”

The Song Of Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017 and will release in theatres in India next year. The film also starred Golshifteh Farahani and Waheeda Rehman in significant roles.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth’s Attention. Watch viral video

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son, Ayaan.

Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. In one post, he had written, “Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more