Irrfan Khan buried in presence of friends and family, Tigmanshu Dhulia says ‘I am sad how small his funeral will be’

Irrfan Khan was buried in the presence of wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Aayan and Babil at 3 pm on Wednesday. The actor passed away after a long and spirited battle against neuroendocrine tumours. The funeral was small due to the restrictions in place due to coronavirus pandemic.

The actor’s representatives released a statement that read:

Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.

Earlier, his friends arrived at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to pay final tributes to the actor.Everyone was seen wearing masks and protective gear to keep safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia was also seen at the hospital in a mask. He said, “I knew him and became friends since National School of Drama (NSD) days, was two years senior to me (1986). This has happened at such a time of coronavirus to such a big actor. I am sad how small his ‘janaza’ (funeral) will be, else it would have been a ‘hujoom’ (mammoth turnout)…I am feeling so sad and living in Mumbai I can’t be a part of it.”

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar Khan at Kokilaben hospital.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia at Kokilaben hospital.

Irrfan Khan son Babil Khan at Kokilaben hospital, Andheri.

Tigmanshu directed Irrfan in Saheb Biwi Gangster Return, Paan Singh Tomar, Charas, Haasil, Fursat Main, Bharon Ni Khilaya Phool, Ek Shaam Ki Mulakat, and Naya Daur.

Irrfan was under observation for an infected colon at the hospital. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” his publicist said in a statement.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror newspaper in March 2020, he described life after the diagnosis as “a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one”. “Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot,” he said.

