Irrfan Khan’s younger son Ayaan shares old pic of dad, writes, ‘The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise’

Actor Irrfan Khan’s younger son, Ayaan, has shared an Instagram post of his father, two days after his death on Wednesday. Irrfan had been suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour.

Ayaan shared two pictures of himself with Irrfan -- one as a child and the other as a young man -- on Instagram, and captioned his post, “The flesh we roam this earth in is a blessing, not a promise….” The first picture shows Ayaan riding a bike with his father, while the second one shows them walking on a street -- perhaps in London, where the actor underwent treatment for several months.

Ayaan also shared his mother, Sutapa Sikdar‘s statement on behalf of the family. Sutapa’s statement read: “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know.”

She continued, “I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them; Babil: ‘Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe.’ Ayaan: ‘Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you.’”

Sutapa summed up her life with Irrfan as a “wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting journey “ and said, “Ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes.”

