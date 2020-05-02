Irrfan Khan, Sridevi’s Pakistani co-star Adnan Siddiqui apologises after a TV show host jokes about late actors

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked with Sridevi and Irrfan Khan in Bollywood films, recently found himself in an uncomfortable situation. During an appearing on a television show its host cracked a distasteful joke about the death of two late actors. The Mom actor distanced himself from the controversy and released a statement about his reaction to the incident on Twitter.

The statement read, “So I don’t know how to explain what I’m feeling right now or what to say. But this needs to go out. I was invited on the live chat show ‘Jeewey Pakistan’ yesterday when this unfortunate incident happened. The anchor Amir Liaquat Sahab joked about something extremely sensitive. Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’.”

He added, “It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light. I want to apologise to the families of Sridevi Sahiba and lrrfan Khan Sahab, their loved ones and fans. If you see my body language I was extremely uncomfortable with what he said but I didn’t want to stoop to that level. I regret being on the show. I’ve learnt my lesson and I promise I will not tolerate such an act in future. I was hoping this bit wouldn’t become public but unfortunately it has. I’m sorry. Thank you.” He shared a folded hands emoji at the end of the post.

Host Amir had joked about how the actors Adnan worked with are no more. He also made fun of him refusing Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 which ‘saved the lives’ of the film’s star cast.

Adnan had played the role of Sridevi’s husband Anand in the 2017 film, Mom. It was the Bollywood star’s last film before her untimely death in Dubai. He was also a part of 2007 English language film A Mighty Heart which had Irrfan in the role of Karachi police chief. The film was produced by Brad Pitt and starred Angelina Jolie as the female lead.

While Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, Irrfan died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour.

