Sections
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan was supposed to play Ranbir Kapoor’s dad in Jagga Jasoos, says Anurag Basu

Irrfan Khan was supposed to play Ranbir Kapoor’s dad in Jagga Jasoos, says Anurag Basu

Director Anurag Basu has said that Irrfan Khan was excited about working on a sequel to Life...In a Metro.

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Irrfan Khan in a still from Life...In a Metro.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has said that he was working on a sequel to his 2007 film, Life... In a Metro, with actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan died last month after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Anurag told Mumbai Mirror that Irrfan was miffed that despite their long association in TV, Anurag had not written a role for him in Gangster. He said, “I made up with a role in Metro which showcased his lighter side, which I was acquainted with from our TV shows. As Monty, lrrfan was a riot.”

Anurag said that the idea for a sequel to Life... In a Metro came from Irrfan. He continued, “I had approached him to play Ranbir’s (Kapoor) accident-prone, adoptive father in Jagga Jasoos. He was busy with other films then, and since Jagga Jasoos’s dates were all over the place, we couldn’t collaborate on that project. But he told me, `Chal, Metro sequel banate hain.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares throwback video from Piku sets as Irrfan Khan and she play tennis: ‘Please come back!’



Irrfan reminded him about it during the Qareeb Qareeb Singlle promotions. “Metro 2 mujhe Irrfan ke saath hi karni thi (I wanted to make Metro 2 only with Irrfan),” Anurag said, trailing off, “I don’t know... I really don’t know.”



Recently, director Anand Gandhi also said that he’d been working on a project with Irrfan, a film about a pandemic. Titled Emergence, the film would have featured Irrfan, the filmmaker told Mumbai Mirror. He said, “Irrfan and I drove to Pune once and became friends over the years... We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the final script and schedule changed things. He’d have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him.” Anurag’s upcoming film, Ludo, is modelled around a similar structure as that of Life...In a Metro.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 11:51 IST
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
May 09, 2020 09:21 IST

latest news

DPS RK Puram team wins Real World Design Challenge 2020
May 09, 2020 13:20 IST
China to reform disease prevention & control system amid Covid-19 pandemic
May 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Australian captain Lanning delivers virtual batting class for Ireland women’s team
May 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Covid-19: Bombay HC tells Maharashtra to protect Arthur Road jail inmates
May 09, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.