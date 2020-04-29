‘Irrfan Khan was the greatest actor of our times’: Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute, shares picture

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to Irrfan Khan, who died in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with cancer on Wednesday. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a picture, and called Irrfan ‘the greatest actor of our times’.

He wrote, “My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.” He added a line in Urdu, “Paimana kahe hai koi maikhana kahe hai... Duniya teri aankhon ko bhi kya kya na kahe hai.” Shah Rukh’s post has been ‘liked’ close to 20000 times in a matter of minutes. Shah Rukh produced Irrfan’s 2009 film, Billu.

Earlier, actor Aamir Khan had also shared his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, “Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work. You will be fondly remembered. Love. a.”

Other Bollywood personalities who’ve paid tribute to the actor include Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn; politicians Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi; cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and others.

Irrfan announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and spent several months undergoing treatment in London. His last release was Angrezi Medium.

