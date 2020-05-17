Irrfan knew his Haasil character wouldn’t ‘die soon’, reveals Tigmanshu Dhulia

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has revealed what late actor Irrfan Khan had said before the release of Haasil. He said that his character in the film “is not going to die soon.”

Tigmanshu had posted an emotional tweet on Saturday which marked 17 years of the film which is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the late actor’s filmography.

Tigmanshu told News18 in an interview, “Haasil was a very tough film to make and a very tough film to release also. And right from when I got the idea till when the film was released, Irrfan was a part of the journey. He had faith in the film. When he saw the first cut, he said this character is not going to die soon. Which was so true.”

Talking about Irrfan’s performance in the film being National Award-worthy, Tigmanshu told the channel, “He did not get the National Award because I had a fight with the producer. So out of revenge, he (producer) did not send it (Haasil) for the National Awards, which was a huge blow. I’m sure Irrfan would have got it in 2004. So that delay of nine years, I think that’s what he must be talking about.”



Also read: Bharti Singh says she talks to Kapil Sharma everyday: ‘Bond between us is like brother and sister’

“I don’t know what was going on in his mind. In the beginning, the struggle for him was also very hard. He was capable of achieving much more. Whatever he did achieve internationally, nobody, no Indian actor has achieved so much. That’s a huge leap from the other contemporary actors,” he added.

Irrfan, after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, had undergone treatment in the UK and returned to India last year. He died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Follow @htshowbiz for more