Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shares touching poem, new photos of his grave: ‘Every day people are dying, new widows are born, new orphans’

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a heartbreaking poem by American poet Louise Gluck as she shared the latest picture of her actor-husband’s grave that is now decorated with roses and has a fresh coat of white paint.His son Babil had also posted the image. Louise Elisabeth Glück was honoured with the Nobel prize for literature recently.

Sutapa wrote, “I’ll tell you something: every day people are dying. And that’s just the beginning.Every day, in funeral homes, new widows are born, new orphans. They sit with their hands folded, trying to decide about this new life. Then they’re in the cemetery, some of them for the first time. They’re frightened of crying, sometimes of not crying. Someone leans over, tells them what to do next, which might mean saying a few words, sometimes throwing dirt in the open grave. And after that, everyone goes back to the house, which is suddenly full of visitors. The widow sits on the couch, very stately, so people line up to approach her, sometimes take her hand, sometimes embrace her. She finds something to say to everbody, thanks them, thanks them for coming. In her heart, she wants them to go away. She wants to be back in the cemetery, back in the sickroom, the hospital. She knows it isn’t possible. But it’s her only hope, the wish to move backward. And just a little, not so far as the marriage, the first kiss. by #Louise Gluck#Nobelprize#celebratinglifeand death.” When a fan praised the words and appreciated Sutapa for the same, she clarified, “These are not my lines, but it touches me so much. No wonder, she got the nobel prize.”

With the picture, Babil had also shared a beautiful message about Irrfan’s gentle soul. “’When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.’ - Tarkovsky . Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul,” he wrote with the picture.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two year long battled with neuroendocrine tumour. He is survived by Sutapa, Babil and his younger son Ayaan.

