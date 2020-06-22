Sections
‘Irrfan, the lotuses remember you’: Actor’s wife Sutapa shares emotional note, a photo of flowers planted by him

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered him as she shared the story of how the late actor took a lot of trouble to plant lotuses in bottles. She posted a photo of the flowers blooming in a pond.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Irrfan had nurtured these lotus plants.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was quite a nature lover and his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan have been sharing pictures on social media to showcase this previously unseen side of the late actor’s personality. In a recent post, Sutapa has revealed Irrfan planted lotuses in plastic bottles and then moved them to a pond. She also shared a picture of flowers blooming in the pond now.

Sharing the picture, Sutapa wrote on Facebook, “The lotuses remember you Irrfan.you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains#naturelove#alluniverseisone.”

 

A few weeks ago, Sutapa had shared a picture of a tree that Irrfan had planted years ago. “What a wonderful gift to get today!trees will always bloom even after you are gone plant trees #irrfan #worldenvironmentday #ahanaresorts #kaladungi,” she captioned the images.



 

 Babil had also posted pictures of Irrfan, elaborating on the late actor’s love for nature and animals. “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him,” Babil captioned a picture of Irrfan in which he could be seen sitting in front of a camel in a desert.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family holds prayer meet for late actor in Patna, see pic and video

Babil had also posted a video of Irrfan enjoying a dip in cold water.

 

Irrfan died on April 29, after a two-year fight against neuroendocrine tumour.

