Is it a must to have a backup plan when you enter showbiz? Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Amit Sadh reveal their Plan B ideas

The entertainment industry, as they say, isn’t as glamourous as it looks from the outside. There are failures, rejections, questions, doubts and uncertainties that can break anyone from inside. And a lot of actors agree that survival here can be really tough. But if things don’t go as per plan, what shall one do? That’s when a backup plan comes into play. But is it important for everyone who enters showbiz for have a plan B ready?

“Yes it’s very important. That makes us stay away from making desperate decisions and gives us a sense of security,” says Taapsee Pannu, who has a wedding planning company and owns a team in the Premier Badminton League.

The Thappad actor elaborates, “I have done engineering. So, I always had confidence that if things don’t work in the film industry, I’ll join an engineering job or do MBA. My business investments aren’t as a backup option, but more to have other things in life to distract me from the main job when things get heavy. But yes, these businesses are good as backup, too.”

People have misconceptions about the film industry, feels Sonu Sood, revealing how actors often tell him that they’d have to buy an expensive car to come to work, so they can create an impression and get paid more.

“But I never paid heed and bought my house first because I realised if I’ve a place to stay,I’d feel more secured. In showbiz one needs to stay away from any kind of trap, stay focused and not limit themselves to just one thing,” adds Sood, who owns three restaurants and a hotel in Mumbai.

Actor Ashish Chowdhry has been very clear from the beginning that even though he wants to become an actor, financial stability has to be there. “I felt that would give me the liberty to choose right kind of projects. That freedom was necessary. Acting can be my butter, but not my bread,” says the actor, who runs an ad agency, production house and has stakes in a few other companies.

Unlike Pannu, Sood and Chowdhry, there are many, who didn’t have a backup earlier but are now planning to have one.

TV actor Jasmin Bhasin says in her pursuit of becoming an actor, she never thought of an alternate plan. “But given how unpredictable this professional is and the uncertain times, I should think of something now,” she says.

However, Anupria Goenka feels acting is a profession that requires your entire focus. “That’s equally important to make it your ‘be all and end all’ because it’s such a passion driven career. However, since the beginning, I knew if this didn’t work, I’d go back to the corporate sector where I’ve worked before.”

There are some actors who feel not everyone needs, or can afford to have a plan B. “I tried doing business but failed, and my acting career also took time to shape up. So, one needs to hang on,” says Aasif Sheikh.

Actor Amit Sadh, however, opines that instead of having an alternate to go back to, one should make the job at hand work. “If you aren’t doing well and want to try something else, that’s called an evolution. That’s not plan B, but a new rectified plan A,” he says.

