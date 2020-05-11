Is the lockdown making us too dependent on technology? Celebs weigh in on the debate

Imagine this lockdown without your smartphones, tablets and laptops. Difficult to even think, right? Technology has certainly come to our aid in this crisis, allowing us to stay connected, and help reach out to people in need. But, it has a flip side too — extreme dependency on it.

As we observe National Technology Day in India, we ask our celebs about this obsession with technology, and they also agree with the fact that while we have the world in our hands, fixation and wasting too much time over it isn’t really healthy.

Quarantining in Uttarakhand, actor Manoj Bajpayee says it would have been better if there were no phones. “I feel sometimes we should knowingly take a break from the digital world, and just meditate, do things which are very personal and focus on ourselves. Mobile phone and social media detox are very important. All the time feeling the need to be in touch with the world is not a very healthy thing,” he opines.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, who’s with her parents during lockdown “can’t even imagine” how life would be without her gadgets. “So much of our time is spent watching content online, that’s amazing. This is our normal. I’m with my trainer on video call everyday. I can’t imagine life any other way. But, this crisis has taught me that there are very few basic necessities and we can live without a lot of other things,” confesses the 29-year-old.

Maniesh Paul takes a neutral stand. Though technology is helping us in this phase, he says there are a lot of other things we should do.

“Smartphones are important for people who are completely away from family. I’m with my wife and kids, my parents are in Delhi, we can message or do video call them. For people staying completely alone, it’s a blessing. There’s no harm in using gadgets, but if you have other things to do, do that. I’ve been writing a lot nowadays.”

Though Karan Wahi and Krishma Tanna both agree that our gadgets are what are keeping us sane, the former says he can do without them if the need be. “I would have survived,” says Wahi, adding, “The other reason maybe is the current generation. I understand where they come from. Imagine, if you’ve never seen or used a Walkman in your life, how would you know what it’s all about? Being a 90s kid, I’ve seen that phase of having no phone, or even a cordless in the house. From that, to normal phones we had. Then only 36 pictures could be clicked (because of the reel in cameras). It’ll be difficult however, because TV and internet keeps our sanity alive. We can talk to people through them. It’s a boon.”

There are some who miss the old times, when everyone focused on the people around rather than being glued to their mobile screens. Sonu Sood says, “We’re all growing with technology, are well-equipped, and get to know so much. But, everything has its pros and cons. Earlier, we’d sit together and have lunch together in the same room. Now, after every 5-10 minutes, everyone gets bored, and wants to check their phones. That’s the sad part I feel.”

