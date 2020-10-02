Isha Koppikar: A lot of heroines in Bollywood have made it to the top because of casting couch

Actor Isha Koppikar was last seen in the Bollywood movie Shabri in 2011 and she has been doing a number of web shows and films in south.

Taking a subtle dig at a dialogue — Ab raja ka beta raja nahin banega, ab raja wahi banega, jo haqdaar hoga — from the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, actor Isha Koppikar says such things sound good only in films and the real scenario is completely different.

Weighing in on the current debates around nepotism and insider vs outsider in Bollywood, the actor asserts that at the end, it’s only hard work that counts.

“Whether you call it nepotism or favouritism, I agree it’s a loss for outsiders like us. But many such star kids came and couldn’t do much, probably they lacked the skill even after getting opportunities. However, for outsiders like us, there’s an exam at every crossroad. And there’s no alternate to hard work. Madhuri (Dixit), Deepika (Padukone), Priyanka (Chopra Jonas), Anushka (Sharma)... they all came from outside and have carved their niche,” says Koppikar.

Ask Koppikar about the hurdles outsiders face when it comes to existing camps in Bollywood, the 44-year-old doesn’t deny that it happens, but is quick to add that cribbing is futile.

“Yes, there are camps, but what can I say about it? May be these people want to work with those they like, their friends and people who’d listen to them. I wouldn’t know what happens inside, so won’t speculate. I also have grievances. I can be bitter, but I don’t want to,” she says, before expressing her views on the existence of casting couch in the film industry.

“Of course that happens, too. But again, it depends on what you want. Aapko casting couch ke sahare kaam karna hai, toh karo, bahut heroines ne kiya aur uche mukaam par pahuchi hain. But if you don’t want, then don’t do it. You always have a choice. I prefer a clear conscience and good night’s sleep,” she adds.

Mention the talks about alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, Koppikar says doesn’t believe she has any “authority” to comment and in the process hurt someone’s sentiment.

However, she does elaborate, “A man is known by the company he keeps. I can talk about myself. I’ve not faced any such thing neither did I do any such thing (drugs) that would harm my reputation. But yes, I feel this drug mafia is something that needs to be curtailed, as its destroying the youth. Judiciary should take action.”

Last seen in Shabri (2011), the actor will next be seen in filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma’s upcoming web series. She shares that in these nine years, good projects came her way from south film industry and web space but nothing from Bollywood.

“When I did Shabri, not many heroines were ready to do such deglam roles. The film got me recognition and made me crave to do something better or on par with it. But that didn’t happen,” she recounts, adding, “And then web satisfied my creative urge. When web is giving me opportunities, why will I worry about movies?”

