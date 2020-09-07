Sections
Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli to release on pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli will be released on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2. The actors made the announcement on Monday.

Director Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, will debut on Zee Plex on October 2, making it the latest Bollywood film to forego a theatrical release. ZeePlex is a recently unveiled pay-per-view service.

“Apan bhi ready hai aur apni kaali peeli bhi. Toh public, abhi tum bhi ho jao ready, aa rahi hai mad ride #KhaaliPeeli, 2nd October ko,” Ishaan posted on social media, sharing a poster for the film. “Mad ride ki sawari karni hai, toh ready rehneka 2nd October ko!” wrote Ananya.

 

Ishaan in a recent interview to Hindustan Times spoke about the possibility of Khaali Peeli heading to a streaming platform. “I think these are decisions that are more relevant for producers, they are the ones who understand the economics and invest the money into the film. Though for me, personally, as an actor, I think the vision of the film is a priority for me, and the way we imagined Khaali Peeli was always that it would be seen in theatres, we made it like that,” he said. Ishaan added, “Right now we are not in a situation where one can be indulgent. Like I said, I would much prefer it in theatres if we can wait it out. It depends entirely on how the next few weeks and months will go, so I am not going to be childish and adamant about things.”



Via the Zee Plex service, viewers can watch the film on multiple platforms, including DTH services such as TataSky and DishTV, at a cost. “While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like Zee Plex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family,” Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said in a statement.

Ishaan will also be seen as Maan Kapoor in director Mira Nair’s BBC adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel A Suitable Boy. The six-part drama will be released on Netflix.

