Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday spotted together at Mumbai airport after Maldives trip, fans wonder if ‘Ishanya’ are dating

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are fuelling relationship rumours. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, having returned from their trip to the Maldives.

The two were vacationing together and while they did not post many pictures with each other, most of them were clicked at the same locations and at the same time. Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in Maldives and their arrival in Mumbai suggested the same.

Their fans are now wondering if the two are dating each other. Seeing their photos from the airport, one fan asked, “Omg...ishanya,” wrote one. “Are they really dating each other??,” wrote another. Ananya was seen in a white crop top and pants while Ishaan was seen in a shiny leopard print shirt and pink pants.

A couple of pictures of Ananya and Ishaan clicking selfies with their hotel staff in Maldives have also surfaced on social media.

On Instagram, they had been sharing regular pictures from their trip. Ananya shared a bunch of pictures in her bright and colourful, sunflower-inspired bikini while Ishaan shared videos of dolphin swimming next to his boat and of himself enjoying a dip in the bright blue waters of Maldives.

Ananya and Ishaan were seen together in Khaali Peeli. The film was directed by Maqbool Khan and arrived on Zee Plex. Ananya’s next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Fighter with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking about her plans for 2021, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Both are very different films. Shakun’s film is what he calls a domestic noir, very different from what’s been done before. I’m very excited to be working with him, Deepika and Sid, we’ve all bonded and become really close. Plus, the shooting experience in Goa after so long, it feels like I have another family on that set. Shakun is my bucket list director. Working with Puri (Jagannathan, director of Fighter) sir was a completely different experience. It’s an out and out masala action comedy, he’s the best at that. It’s a pan India film, releasing in four different languages.”

