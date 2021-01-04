Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday return from Maldives vacation, Deepika Padukone shares pics from Ranthambore trip

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan confesses he loves Pavitra, Aly proposes to Jasmin and she says she’ll marry him on one condition

Love was in the air inside the Bigg Boss 14 house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday when Sunny Leone entered the show as a guest. While Eijaz Khan was seen confessing his feelings for Pavitra Punia, Aly Goni was seen going down on one knee and proposing marriage to Jasmin Bhasin.

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday spotted together at Mumbai airport after Maldives trip, fans wonder if ‘Ishanya’ are dating

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are fuelling relationship rumours. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, having returned from their trip to the Maldives.

Cezanne Khan has been in a relationship for 3 years, reveals how he proposed marriage after she cooked biryani for him

Actor Cezanne Khan, best known for playing Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has found love and is planning to tie the knot soon. While he did not reveal the name of his ladylove, he mentioned that her culinary skills had a huge role to play in winning his heart.

Deepika Padukone shares pics, videos from her New Year trip to Ranthambore, advises fans to take a ‘much needed break’

Deepika Padukone has shared a look at the perfect way she spent New Year at the Ranthambore National Park recently. Deepika enjoyed a tiger safari, watched some birds and warmed herself with a hot cup of drink.

Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi movie review: A slice-of-life tale that is relatable, well performed

In a scene from Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi (RPKT), the family members are discussing if they should keep the prayer meet of the departed soul on the first day of the year or not, because after all who’d like to start the year on a sad note. But the makers clearly didn’t have any such apprehensions while releasing the film on the first day of 2021, that too in theatres.

