Ishaan Khatter explains why he was wearing a mask while working out at home: ‘The living room was being dusted’

Ishaan Khatter left his fans anxious when he shared a video of himself wearing a mask at home on his Instagram stories on Monday. The actor has now given an explanation why he was forced to do so.

Ishaan had shared a video of him working out while wearing a mask, with the caption, “Popsmoke & skwats”. He also mentioned he was lifting 110kgs while doing squats.

“For all those freaking out about the mask, thank you for your concern. I only wore it for one set while the living room was being dusted to avoid sneezing while squatting. That’s what happens when you bring a squat stand into a modest Mumbai apartment . Stay safe and stay happy all. Keep yourselves healthy and make somebody smile everyday. Be kind. Peace and love.”

Ishaan Khatter shared a video and a note on his Instagram stories.

Ishaan just saw the trailer release of his upcoming web series, A Suitable Boy. It stars Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal and newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

Ishaan said working on the project has been an enriching experience for him. “A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience and I’m ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I’ve read and portraying him on screen has been a delight,” he said in a statement.

Mira Nair’s BBC series is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s sweeping tale of four families set in the post-Partition era. Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

Ishaan also has Maqbool Khan-directed Khaali Peeli in his kitty. The film stars Ananya Panday as the female lead and has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

