Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter hopes to start a dialogue with A Suitable Boy: ‘Maan-Saeeda romance could not be watered down’

Ishaan Khatter hopes to start a dialogue with A Suitable Boy: ‘Maan-Saeeda romance could not be watered down’

Actor Ishaan Khatter talks about the relevance of A Suitable Boy in the current times as his Mira Nair film with Tabu is set to land on Netflix soon.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in a still from A Suitable Boy.

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, is now seen as young Maan from A Suitable Boy as Mira Nair’s adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel landed on BBC this weekend. Admitting that age difference in couples in still a taboo, Ishaan has said that the new film can start a new dialogue.

Speaking with Mid Day, Ishaan said, “We have many taboos in our society. Through films and art, we can start a dialogue and bring in a new point of view. Mira is not the kind of director who believes in spoon-feeding the audience; she tells her stories unabashedly. This [Maan-Saeeda romance] is one story that couldn’t be watered down.”

 

A Suitable Boy also stars Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das among others. In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, the son of a politician who is smitten by a courtesan (Tabu’s Saeeda). Ishaan further told tabloid , “One has to be free in their creative expression. Within the narrative itself, it’s not a common phenomenon for someone as young as Maan to be in a passionate relationship with Saeeda bai. That’s what makes it extraordinary.”



Also read: Tigmanshu Dhulia: ‘Two strong groups in industry made money but did nothing for cinema’

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said his heart was happy after the episode. “Really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya,” he wrote.

 

A Suitable Boy is set to premiere on Netflix as well, soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korean officials abused repatriated women: UN Report
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Rajasthan 10th RBSE Result 2020 declared at rajresults.nic.in
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Title look of Karnan released on Dhanush’s birthday, see poster
Jul 28, 2020 15:57 IST
Heart inflammation observed in recently recovered Covid-19 patients
Jul 28, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.