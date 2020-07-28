Ishaan Khatter hopes to start a dialogue with A Suitable Boy: ‘Maan-Saeeda romance could not be watered down’
Actor Ishaan Khatter talks about the relevance of A Suitable Boy in the current times as his Mira Nair film with Tabu is set to land on Netflix soon.
Actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, is now seen as young Maan from A Suitable Boy as Mira Nair’s adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel landed on BBC this weekend. Admitting that age difference in couples in still a taboo, Ishaan has said that the new film can start a new dialogue.
Speaking with Mid Day, Ishaan said, “We have many taboos in our society. Through films and art, we can start a dialogue and bring in a new point of view. Mira is not the kind of director who believes in spoon-feeding the audience; she tells her stories unabashedly. This [Maan-Saeeda romance] is one story that couldn’t be watered down.”
A Suitable Boy also stars Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das among others. In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, the son of a politician who is smitten by a courtesan (Tabu’s Saeeda). Ishaan further told tabloid , “One has to be free in their creative expression. Within the narrative itself, it’s not a common phenomenon for someone as young as Maan to be in a passionate relationship with Saeeda bai. That’s what makes it extraordinary.”
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said his heart was happy after the episode. “Really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya,” he wrote.
A Suitable Boy is set to premiere on Netflix as well, soon.
