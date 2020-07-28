Ishaan Khatter: I don’t think it’s all about talent in the film industry, there are many other factors, too

At just 24, Ishaan Khatter has managed to create his own space in the film industry with projects such as Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and the latest being Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy. He has literally grown up being surrounded by the art form which he has successfully converted into his job (his parents are actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azim, and Shahid Kapoor, his brother). While Khatter has come so far in such less time, Bollywood itself is seen as a place where there aren’t equal opportunities for everyone, and talent maybe isn’t the only thing required to make it big.

Not mincing any words, the actor also agrees. “There are so many factors and things that weigh in to your success, or your positioning or recognition, whatever it is that people define success by,” says Khatter, adding that even though opportunities aren’t always equal, everybody has their own journey.

“Sometimes, people are given opportunities before their time, or above their capabilities, and they’re not able to make much of it. Sometimes, people get opportunities that they feel, or it could be true and universal fact that they deserve more than, and they make their place through their hard work and consistency,” says the 24-year-old.

Adding that it’s not one’s business to “mull and cry too much” about opportunities, the Dhadak (2017) actor tells us, “Anyone could do that, and could be like ‘mujhe yeh nahi mila, woh nahi mila’, but I feel what’s more important is to make the most of what you get. And eventually yes, if you really have the legs, you’ll get your space and light, your moment. That’s what I believe. But no, I don’t think it’s all about talent, there are many other factors.”

Elaborating more on these factors, the actor says he has personally seen people who are hard workers, surpass talented people.

“I know of people who’re talented but didn’t quite develop it into a skill. So yes, it depends. While there’s a lot of judgment outside, I don’t think people fully understand how things work. It’s really an amalgam of so many factors — hard work, luck, being at the right place at the right time, preparation — that result in you getting your space,” reveals Khatter who has Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday, and Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif lined up next.

Currently garnering praises for his act in A Suitable Boy opposite Tabu, he reveals that at one point, he was almost not going to be able to do it. The actor reveals that he was in talks of another thing when this project came around.

“It was one of those things destined to happen. It all started when I was called in to audition for the part of Maan, at the time when my first two films hadn’t released — somewhere in March 2018, just before Beyond The Clouds. I was asked to read for a part and I auditioned. I didn’t know very much about the book, I only knew Mira Nair was directing it,” he recounts.

And after the first audition, his second meeting was with nair. “Mira di decided she wanted me to play the part. It always started off with the opportunity of working with her, and then Tabu playing Saeeda Bai. It was a very exciting opportunity working with her. And then my role,” he signs off.

