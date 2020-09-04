Ishaan Khatter: I would prefer my film to release in theatres, but not going to be childish and adamant

Actor Ishaan Khatter’s three-year old acting career has been as unconventional as it could get. How many newcomers have started off with an international, non-masala film like Beyond The Clouds, then done a typical romantic drama such as Dhadak (2018), and again taken off to the West to do a series directed by Mira Nair, based on the novel A Suitable Boy?

Contrary to what people might think, he had to audition for his first film, and didn’t bag it just because he has been a part of the film industry since he was born. Khatter tells us, “I didn’t even know what the future ahead had for me. All I knew was I am terribly in love with cinema. I love the fact that I got to audition for my debut film, and it chose me on merit, no other reason, the process was very pure. If it wasn’t for that, I was very keen on working with Naseer sahib (Naseeruddin Shah). It was something of a miracle I ended up having that opportunity.”

As for his different choices, he tells us he has heard a variety of opinions. “People who are important to me, were very supportive. I think my mother always understood more closely where my choices come from, but most people are also understanding with time, why I make certain choices. I got questions from the beginning, people still say this, use labels like ‘unconventional’. I am kind of trying to not sound pompous or self-praising, I know it may be unprecedented that a young actor starts with an international film. For me, I was never seeking the sensational aspect of that,” confesses the 24-year-old.

Currently, Khatter has his hands full with Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy with Katrina Kaif, Pippa, a war-drama, and waiting for the release of his next, Khaali Peeli.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented situation in the entertainment industry — films meant for a theatrical release had to opt for OTT platforms. There are also rumours of Khaali Peeli, starring him and Ananya Panday heading the same way.

Ask Khatter his take on this, and he says, “I think these are decisions that are more relevant for producers, they are the ones who understand the economics and invest the money into the film. Though for me, personally, as an actor, I think the vision of the film is a priority for me, and the way we imagined Khaali Peeli was always that it would be seen in theatres, we made it like that.”

However, considering the pandemic, and how theatres are still closed, Khatter is prepared for anything. Is he okay with an OTT release? He says, “Right now we are not in a situation where one can be indulgent. Like I said, I would much prefer it in theatres if we can wait it out. It depends entirely on how the next few weeks and months will go, so I am not going to be childish and adamant about things.”

Khatter tells us that it has been mounted in such a manner that a theatre going audience would have enjoyed it a lot. “The story has a large appeal, it’s an entertaining film, thrilling and interactive, the kind of watch in theatres. So far, anyone closely related to the film who has seen small bits, they said ‘yeh toh cinema mein dekhni hai’,” he confesses.

