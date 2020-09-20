Ishaan Khatter introduces Paatal Lok hero Jaideep Ahlawat’s character from Khaali Peeli. See behind-the-scene pics

Ishaan Khatter has introduced more characters from his upcoming film Khaali Peeli, and the ensemble cast includes Paatal Lok fame actor Jaideep Ahlawat in a major role. He will be seen as Yusuf Chikna in the film.

Sharing two behind-the-scene pictures from the making of the film on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, “In film ladai-jhagda ek taraf.. Behind the screams toh apan team hain. Milo apni pichhar ke gentle giant se - Yusuf Chikna @jaideepahlawat @ananyapanday @anupsoni3 #taxidiaries #KhaaliPeeli.”

The first picture shows Ishaan chilling with co-stars Ananya Panday and Jaideep. They all seem to be in a jovial mood.

The second picture also introduces Annup Sonii of CID fame as he is seen with a salt and pepper look, charging his gun at someone. While Annup is in a serious mood, Jaideep and Ishaan are seen making candid poses behind his back. Jaideep is seen pointing a pistol at Annup whereas Ishaan is seen making a similar gesture with his fingers.

Khaali Peeli is helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios. It went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

The film recently landed in a controversy as the song titled Beyonce Sharma Jayegi was criticised for having racist overtones. The track, which was released last week, came under scanner for its lyrics “tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi” with netizens calling it out for furthering the glorification of white skin and a bizarre comparison to the African-American pop star.

The makers first tweaked the Vishal-Shekhar composed track by changing the spelling of Beyonce, replacing ‘c’ with a ‘s’ and have now completely changed the line to “tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi.” Debutant director Maqbool Khan said the decision to make changes to the track, penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, was taken as the team wants to “entertain” and not offend anyone.

(With PTI inputs)

